“Address Hardship, Insecurity” – OAU Students Tell FG

The Students Representative Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to put end to the economic hardship and insecurity facing the country.

OAU students in a statement, jointly issued by the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Clerk of the Great IFE SRC, Ganiyu Yusuf, Akande Peter and Praise Adesoji respectively, on Sunday, said that the economic hardship reflects the sheer negligence and incompetence of the leaders. The statement reads: “This alarming economic downturn has led to an unbearable cost of living, making it increasingly difficult for the average Nigerian to afford basic necessities.

“The rampant cases of insecurity, including kidnapping and banditry, have reached unprecedented levels, instilling fear and apprehension in the hearts of citizens across the nation.

“The government’s failure to prioritise the safety and security of its people is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated any longer.”

INFORMATIUON NIGERIA reports that the cost of food prices and insecurity challenges, facing the country have skyrocket beyond measures.

Some believes that Tinubu’s economic policies are behind the sudden change, while others urged the President to handover the government to competent people.