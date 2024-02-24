“I’m Her Mother, I’ll Never Leave Her Alone” – Rita Edochie Tells May Critics

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has proudly adopted her former daughter-in-law, May Edochie, as her daughter despite her separation from her nephew, Yul Edochie.

Recall that May Edochie and her actor husband, Yul separated following his marriage to colleague, Judy Austin, and death of their son, Kambilichukwu.

Rita took to Instagram to announce that she will continue to defend May Edochie, comparing herself to a Mother Hen.

She sent a message to those who suggested she leave May alone, informing them that May is now her daughter, and she will never abandon her.

The veteran actress pledged to fight anyone who would prevent her from breathing.

Rita praised herself and reiterated that she will deal with May’s opponent, promising to take out any critics in her comment area.

She wrote,

“JUST LIKE THE MOTHER HEN WILL ALWAYS SPREAD HER LEGS, TRYING TO PROTECT HER CHICKS FROM THE RAIN AND HARSH SUN, I WILL EVEN DO MORE FOR MY DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE.

TO THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE INSISTING THAT I SHOULD LEAVE QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE ALONE WITH REASONS OF HER NOT BEING MY DAUGHTER, AND TO THOSE OF YOU WHO ALSO THINK YOU CAN LOSE YOUR GUARD AGAINST HER, THINKING SHE DOESN’T HAVE A MOTHER, I WANT YOU ALL TO NOTE THAT I AM HER MOTHER, NEVER WILL I LEAVE HER ALONE, SHE IS MY DAUGHTER AND I WILL ALWAYS STAND AGAINST ANYONE WHO WON’T LET HER BREATHE.

I RITA EDOCHIE, THE IJELE, THE FEAR THAT FEARS FEARS, NTI RUBBER, ALUSI AGBA OTO EFE WILL DEAL THE HECK OUT OF ANYONE MAKING HIS OR HERSELF AN OPPONENT TO QUEEN MAY. ANYTHING FOR MY DEAREST DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE.

COME FOR ME AND I WILL CONSUME YOU, I STAND WITH MY DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE, AND WILL ALWAYS STAND WITH HER TILL INFINITY”.

SEE POST: