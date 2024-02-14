Labour Party In Turmoil, Obi Should Wade Into Abure’s Party Funds’ Misappropriation — Apapa Faction

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has asked Peter Obi, LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, to wade into allegations of misappropriation of funds by Julius Abure, factional Chairman of the Party.

Recall that, Oluchi Oparah, LP’s National Treasurer accused Abure of allegedly misappropriating N3.5 billion belonging to the Party.

According to her, the N3.5 billion was raised from sales of forms and fundraising activities in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

Oparah noted that she was compelled to raise alarm because the “internal

mechanisms” in the Party have “failed woefully” to hold Abure accountable for “brazen abuse of office and misappropriation of party funds.”

“With great reluctance and deep concern, I am compelled to publicly address the media regarding the egregious financial mismanagement and corruption that have plagued our beloved party under the leadership of Mr Julius Abure, the current national chairman,” Oparah had said.

Obiora Ifoh, spokesperson of the Abure-led faction, however debunked the allegation, saying Oparah is “under some external influences” and only read a press statement written by “our detractors to further tar the image of the party.”

He said no other member of the Party’s National Working Committee has raised any allegation of embezzlement against Abure.

Ifoh added that the party did not earn N3.5 billion from the sales of nomination forms.

“Let it be said that the Labour Party has not earned N3.5 billion as claimed and that the national chairman has not embezzled any money that belongs to the party as alleged,” Ifoh had replied on Monday.

Meanwhile, Abayomi Arabambi, spokesperson of the Apapa-led faction, in a statement, said the allegations against Abure have thrown the LP into turmoil.

Obi’s intervention, according to him, would be crucial in addressing LP’s internal matters.

Arabambi said: “These allegations of massive corruption levelled against Abure have thrown the Labour Party into turmoil, forcing us to revisit the Party’s core principles and founding ideals.

“In light of these developments, this week’s scheduled National Executive Committee meeting takes on an even greater significance.

“We urge Peter Obi, our presidential candidate, to actively participate in this crucial gathering and help address the Party’s internal issues.”

He further said the LP is yet to submit an audit report of the financial activities for 2022 – 2023, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This absence of transparency raises serious questions and warrants immediate investigation of the electoral body.

“Transparency is crucial in maintaining public trust in political parties and ensuring accountability for their financial activities.

“By withholding a party’s audit report and INEC’s not raising alarm over such act, casts a shadow over its operations and risks eroding public confidence.

“It is imperative that the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood delves into this matter to understand the reasons behind the delay and ensure compliance with regulations.

“While a prompt and thorough investigation is necessary to shed light on the Labour Party’s finances and address any potential concerns, is overdue, INEC must act swiftly and decisively to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and guarantee transparency in political party activities,” he added.