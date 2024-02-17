NAFDAC Warns Of Mislabeled Paracetamol Injection In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has alerted the public on the sale of a falsified paracetamol injection labeled as Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.

The product, according to NAFDAC, was discovered during a surveillance activity carried out by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the agency in Abuja.

The agency noted that the falsified product was sampled for laboratory analysis and the results of the analysis conducted on the product by NAFDAC Laboratory Kaduna showed that the product contained only paracetamol.

Note that Paracetamol injection is an analgesic and antipyretic used to treat mild to moderate pain and fever, while aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious infections caused by bacteria that are difficult to treat.

According to NAFDAC, the product is not an aminoglycoside antibacterial, as labelled on the product.

NAFDAC explained that the genuine Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V is manufactured by Shandong Shenglu Pharm. Co. Ltd, China, and marketed by Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd., Kano, Nigeria.

“It is registered by NAFDAC as an analgesic and not aminoglycoside antibacterial. The Certificate of Registration Holder (Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd) has confirmed the product to be a falsified paracetamol injection,” the agency said in the February 15 alert.