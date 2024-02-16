Tinubu Reappoints NAFDAC DG, Adeyeye Amidst Suspension Call

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced the reappointment of the Director General (DG) of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye.

Recall that on Wednesday, protesting labour unions and distillers demanded Adeyeye’s suspension over the ban on the manufacturing and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets.

Adeyeye has been NAFDAC DG since November 2017.

Tinubu, on Thursday, also named Mansur Kabir as the new Chairman of NAFDAC board.

This was as he also appointed Dr. Olajide Idris as the new Director-General for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, to replace Ifedayo Adetifa.

The decisions were disclosed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu approves leadership changes in health and social welfare sector.’

According to Ngelale, the President approved the appointment and reappointment of Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for eight agencies under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

READ ALSO: “Monitor Warehouse Hoarding Food Across The Country” – Tinubu Charges IGP, NSA

They include Abba Zubairu and Saleh Yuguda as Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively, of the National Blood Service Commission; Afolabi Lesi and Fatima Kyari as Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively, of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Wasilat Giwa and Ibrahim Ahmed as Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively, of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, as well as Babajide Salako and Tosan Erhabor as Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively, of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

He also appointed Adamu Bakari as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa State, and Prof. Reuben Eifediyi as CMD of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

Ngelale said the appointments were “in furtherance of his (Tinubu’s) determination to bring world-class standards to Nigerian public health administration and to manifest his commitment to delivering affordable and quality care to all Nigerians under governance and regulatory frameworks commensurate with international best practice.”

He noted that the President expected the new leadership to “substantially raise the standards of healthcare service delivery for the exclusive benefit of all strata of the Nigerian population.”

Owing to the high cost of historical underperformance in the health sector, he noted that the President anticipates “the immediate and effective implementation of new policy frameworks to reposition the sector under the able leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Pate.”