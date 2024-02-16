NSCDC To Crackdown On Stations Selling Adulterated Fuel In Niger

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has pledged to take decisive action against those selling adulterated fuel to unsuspecting members of the public in the State.

Joachin Okafor, Commandant of the Corps, stated this while hosting to the State Commissioner for Communication Technology and Digital Economy, Suleiman Isah, in Minna.

He stated that anyone caught engaging in such activities would be prosecuted and brought before the court to serve as a deterrent to others in the State.

Expressing concern over the escalating trend, he decried an increase in the sale of adulterated Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) at some filling stations in the state, urging perpetrators to change their behavior.

READ ALSO: Petroleum Commission Considers Relocating Some Departments To Lagos

He stated, “One of the filling stations in Niger State, selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) from one of the filling stations in the state, has been confirmed to be adulterated.

“This confirmation was made through laboratory tests conducted by the Department of Petroleum Resources, with a certificate of laboratory confirmation issued to the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.”

Okafor further disclosed that the Corps has received several complaints from motorists and vehicle owners reporting breakdowns due to purchasing adulterated fuel from such filling stations.

He added, “We are currently investigating additional complaints, apart from the one we discovered in Tafa local government area.”