Police Nab Domestic Worker, Husband For Allegedly Stealing $51,000

The operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, arrested a domestic worker, identified as Blessing Effiong, and her husband, Bassey Effiong, for allegedly stealing $51,000 (N76,174,620) from her employer’s home in the Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement made available to the public on Friday, by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Tunni Ayuba, the two were taken into custody by the security personnel, on January 31, according

The statement reads: “Following intensive investigation, both suspects were arrested on January 31st, 2024.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Blessing Effiong had approached Anthony under false pretenses, providing misleading contact information and using registered phone numbers not associated with her identity. She failed to complete her employment application form, indicating her fraudulent intentions.

“Despite initially denying the full extent of stealing, Blessing Effiong eventually confessed to stealing Thirty Thousand United States Dollars ($30,000 USD), admitting to giving Twenty Thousand United States Dollars ($20,000 USD) to her husband, Bassey Effiong.

“Bassey Effiong, in turn, confessed to receiving the stolen funds, part of which he used for settling his late mother’s medical bills, purchasing a Tipper Truck, Two Motorcycles, and completing a construction project in Cross-River State.

“Both suspects have been charged and brought before the court following the completion of the investigation, under the directive of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Olatoye A. Durosinmi.

“AIG Durosinmi encourages members of the public to exercise vigilance and conduct thorough background checks before hiring domestic staff for their safety and to prevent falling victim to criminal elements.”