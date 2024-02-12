Nigerians’ Deviation From God Is Reason For Economic Hardship – Sultan

Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has posited that the numerous challenges facing the nation are due to Nigerians sinful ways.

He asserted during the weekend that the best way to overcome the biting hardship Nigerians are grappling with is to return to God in prayers and shun social vices.

The sultan made the assertion at the grand opening of a Jum’ah Mosque in Guzape, Abuja, built by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’kamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS).

READ ALSO: “The Economy Is No Longer Sustainable” – Williams Uchemba Bemoans

“If anyone departs from the worship of God, definitely God will not look on his side, this is evident in many places in the Holy Qur’an. We will continue to give genuine advice to the government,” he said.

Represented by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, he said, “Everyone knows the situation in Nigeria right now but the solution is to go back to seek divine intervention and prayers. However, we should not supplicate for eye service but for genuine supplication, because the Lord has said that after hardship, there is relief.”