Nigerians Must Be Productive As A People To Become Net Exporter Of Food — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, disclosed that his administration is revolutionizing agriculture to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.

Tinubu who revealed this when he received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said his administration will support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

He emphasized the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, underscoring his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities.

A statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, read, “On agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, the provision of low-interest loans to farmers, and significant investments in irrigation infrastructure.

“We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.”

“Nigeria will become a net exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanization. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding.

“President Tinubu thanked the Global Tijaniyya Movement for their support and prayers, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building a better Nigeria,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.