Celebrities Console Stanley Nwabali After Apologising For Super Eagles’ AFCON Final Loss

Nigerian celebrities have stormed Stanley Nwabali’s Instagram page following the Super Eagles’ AFCON loss.

It was announced hours ago that the Super Eagles were defeated 2-1 to Ivory Coast, making the latter the AFCON champion.

Nwabali expressed regret and dissatisfaction on his Instagram page after failing Nigerians.

He apologised to Nigerians, stating that he was once a fan and still is, and that he understands how it feels to disappoint Nigerians.

Taking responsibility and accountability, he thanked Nigerians for their full support and conveyed his love for them.

He wrote,

“A disappointing and frustrating end. I deeply apologize to Nigerians. I was once a fan, still a fan and I understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all”.

Celebrities crowded his comment area to comfort him. Alex Unusual, Uchenna Nnanna, Angela Okorie, Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Fapson, Regina Chukwu, Kaffy, Mercy Aigbe, and others offered him consolation.

See some comments below,

Omowunmi Dada wrote, “We love you. Thank you for giving your all

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “My hero! We love you

Regina Chukwu wrote, “You did so well. We are proud of you

Angela Okorie wrote, “God bless you

Uchenna Nnanna wrote, “Keep your head up brother. You did your best”.

Alex Unusual wrote, “Please you didn’t do anything wrong. You owe no one an apology. You disappointed no one. Thank you so much for representing Nigeria.

Ruby Ojiakor wrote, “It was just you against the lovebirds our players didn’t play anything that wasn’t serious at all. You over-tried my man

Cute Abiola wrote, “You are great! Let’s focus on World Cup qualification now. We go hard. Thanks, champ

Yemi Elesho wrote, “Baba na man you be, na that referee make you just find for us abeg

Destiny Etiko wrote, “You tried my brought

Nkechi Blessing wrote, “You gave your very best and saved us many times. I am still very proud of you Nwa

Sinach wrote, “You did good! Well done

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “You did your best

Wumi Toriola wrote, “You did well champ

