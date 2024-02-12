Drama As Burna Boy Subtly Shades Davido, Calls Him ‘A Joke’

Burna Boy, an award-winning singer, has discreetly criticised his colleague Davido in an online conversation amongst his fans.

The feud between the two music superstars appear to be far from over.

The Grammy winner, via the micro-blogging platform Twitter now known as X, called Davido a joke during an online drama.

In a meme video, Burna Boy is shown attempting to persuade supporters in Ivory Coast of why he shouldn’t be sent there.

Reacting to it, one of Davido’s fans with the username @realsundelyno called him Ode and a bottled four Grammys.

Davido fan wrote,

“Ode.

Bottled 4 Grammys”.

Reacting to it, Burna Boy stated that the joke between them is in his Display Pic (Interestingly, Davido was on the DP of the said fan).

Burna Boy wrote,

“The actual joke is in your Display Pic”.

He made fun of the fan in a different tweet for swiftly changing to his picture as display picture, he wrote,

“You no see say Baba don change am put my picture? Na me be joke??”.

See some reactions from internet users,

Oyin Awosika wrote, “Burna ruthless

Dera wrote, “Burna is another bred

Nins World wrote, “No gree for anybody”.

I Am Joey Joe wrote, “Not necessary

I Am Ojiugoanawalueze wrote, “But why does these two artists hate each other like this?.

