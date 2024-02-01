“No Going Back On FAAN Relocation To Lagos” — Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed the government’s decision to relocate the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria from Abuja to Lagos.

Keyamo disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, amidst opposition from various northern groups and political figures.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the relocation has been struck with resistance from Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, alongside the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and other northern entities, who view this move as a marginalization of the north.

However, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, highlighted that moving FAAN’s headquarters to Lagos is a strategic decision aimed at saving the Nigerian government and its people half a billion naira annually.

He said: “I take the decision; it’s a decision under the purview of a minister, “We are going ahead. The directive has been given.

“You see them flying every day to-and-fro Abuja to get one file signed. They fly everyday back and forth.

“In one year, they spent close to half a billion naira on flight tickets. N450m on flight tickets alone.”