“No Ill Moving FAAN, CBN Depts To Lagos” — Gov Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has disclosed that there is no bad motive behind the movement of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria to Lagos.

Recall that the decision of the CBN has generated controversies within the country’s political elites, as some believed that the movement will cause political crisis between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Northern region.

Reacting to the development, the Imo State Governor, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Uzodimma argued that merit should be the driving criterion for decision-making in the country.

He said: “I listened to Ali Ndume, I listened to the Northern Senators’ Forum, I listened to the Emir of Kano.

READ MORE: Those Against Relocation Of CBN, FAAN Are Mischief Makers – Shettima

“You can see the preponderance of opinions, and then the majority opinion is that merit should be the driving criterion for decision-making in the country.

“The main aviation hub is in Lagos and if the operation’s department is sent to Lagos to be able to manage aviation operations effectively, I have not seen any ill in it,” said the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Therefore, if you move the operations department of FAAN to Lagos to supervise airlines, it makes economic sense,” the governor stressed, while he accused President Bola Tinubu’s opponents of sponsoring “campaign of calumny” against him over the policies of his administration.