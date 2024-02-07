Police Nab Adamawa ‘Ghost’ For Defrauding Residents

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Muhammad Abubakar also known as Malam Sabo, 59, who disguises as a ghost to defraud the public.

The Nigeria Police Force made this known in a Tuesday statement, adding that the suspect is an “habitual 419” individual.

“Mostly, the suspect hides his identity, pretending to be a Ghost, talking to his Victims with different voices.

“The suspect, at times changes his voice sound to that of a woman or a child to dupe his victims.

“Recently he tricked and duped one Abba Bale of Demsawo of the sum of three Hundred thousand (N300,000.00)”, the statement disclosed.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje, Abubakar would be charged in court after the completion of the police investigation.