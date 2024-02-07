“Getting Married At An Older Age Wasn’t Just A Choice” – Blessing Obasi Addresses Stigma Of Late Marriage

Blessing Obasi, a Nollywood actress, has spoken out against the stigma of late marriage, saying that it was not a decision but a path of self-discovery and endurance.

The actress shared her experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 6, in response to a discussion show on the hardships and pressures that single women face.

She emphasised that love is not a race, and marriage is not a reward for early accomplishment.

Obasi also encouraged her supporters to take their time, follow their own paths, and enjoy their own happiness, despite the pressure and stigma that frequently correlates a woman’s worth with her marital status.

In her words,

“You know, I had to jump on this conversation because, after several years of feeling like an outsider in a world that often equates a woman’s worth with her marital status, I’ve finally stepped into a chapter that I crafted on my own terms.

Getting married at an older age wasn’t just a choice; it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking free from societal norms that tried to dictate my happiness.

The pressure and stigma were like unwelcome shadows, whispering doubts and casting long, lonely nights. But in those moments of solitude, I found strength. I learned that love isn’t a race, nor is marriage a trophy for early achievement. It’s about finding someone who understands the chapters of your past and wants to write the future ones with you.

So here I am, not a bride of youthful naivety, but a woman adorned in the wisdom of her years, ready to embark on a shared journey of love, respect, and partnership. And to those still walking their path, remember: your life, your pace, your story. Embrace it.

Thank you @joysoapng_ for giving your platform for these conversations to be had. We see you seeing us”.

SEE POST: