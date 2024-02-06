“Tell Police What You Know About Mohbad’s Death” – Kemi Olunloyo Calls Out Davido

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olnloyo has urged Afrobeat singer Davido to tell the police what he knows about Mohbad’s death.

Recall that Nigerian artist Mohbad was confirmed dead on September 12, 2023.

Many accusations and suspicions regarding his cause of death surfaced after his passing, the nurse who gave Mohbad the injection, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Wunmi, his wife, and his father, Joseph Aloba, were all named as suspects.

Five months after his death, Kemi Olunloyo has hinted that Davido, the “Unavailable” hitmaker, has some information that could help with the inquiry into Mohbad’s death.

READ MORE: “He Mistook Me For A Call Girl” – Cynthia Morgan Narrates Bitter Experience With Davido

Taking to her X account, she wrote,

“Davido go to @PoliceNG to tell them what you know about Mohbad’s death ☠️ ⚰️ Don’t keep his father running around from media to media. #GRAMMYs are over. Back to business. N2M is not enough to buy silence.

Toxicology test🇺🇸 6 weeks

Toxicology test 🇳🇬6 weeks

Mohbad Toxicology test 🇳🇬🛫🛬🇺🇸 5 months

All of you will be EXPOSED📌📌📌”.

SEE POST: