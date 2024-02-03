Re-run Election: Angry Voters Protest Missing Result Sheets In Enugu

Tension has rocked the Imufu community in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as voters protested against missing of election results in five polling units that have over 6,000 voters.

According to PUNCH, the Independent National Electoral Commission, assured its readiness to conduct today’s re-run elections.

It was gathered that as of 10:30 am, materials were yet to arrive in several polling units in the state.

Meanwhile, INEC PU officers, reportedly came without results sheets, especially in areas that have a large number of voters.

The affected polling units in Umuitodo Ward 3 where election results sheets are missing are; Polling Unit 010 in Okpaligbo, Polling Units 003, 004, and 005 Central Primary School Imufu, Polling Unit, and Umu-Osia polling unit.

READ MORE: Peter Obi Support Group Calls For Cancellation Of Abia, Enugu Polls

Expressing his displeasure over the development, chairman of the local government, William Itodo, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, and who lost his polling unit to the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, said: “My people are currently revolting, and they have resolved not to vote until the results sheets are provided.

“The police arrested POs and took them to their stations to question them about the missing results sheets for the polling units.

“In Umu-Osia, like in Imufu, the people said that they are not voting until INEC officials provide result sheets.

“The electorate are not voting because they said the INEC came without results sheets. At the CPS Imufu, police arrested INEC polling officers and took them to their stations to know why they came without results sheets.As we speak, election has not started.”