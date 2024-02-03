Hardship: Nigerians Agreed To Fuel Subsidy Removal, Naira Unification — Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (CoS) says citizens and the top 2023 presidential candidates, agreed that there must be removal of petrol subsidy.

The CoS spoke on Saturday, after voting in the Surulere 1 federal constituency bye-election, in Lagos State.

According to him, the hardship Nigerians are faced with is not peculiar to the country, as other nations are facing a similar ordeal.

His words: “Clearly, Nigerians are going through hardship. Same thing is also going on in other parts of the world. Nigeria is not isolated. It is even in the most advanced democracy that these shocks are being received left, right and centre — from the north, east, west, and south. They are universal.

“Let’s forget about the other countries. I want to encourage people. It has been six, seven months of this government.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: ‘It’s Time For State Police, Constitutional Amendment’ – Laolu Akande To Tinubu, Governors

“Moving forward, one believes things will begin to take a turn. Like I said, for it to get better, some people would say it has to get bad.

“Things have been very difficult because of the fundamentals that were missing in the first place. It is those economic fundamentals that the government is putting into place.

“You talk about subsidy removal. There was a national consensus. Everybody agreed that the subsidy had to go. Unification of the naira? Everyone agreed.”

Gbajabiamila, who resigned from the House of Representatives to pick up his current job as chief of staff, said whoever succeeds him should be “focused.”

“Legislative work comes with a lot of dedication, hard work, and experience. It may be very difficult initially but when you put your head down and have the focus of the people at heart, you will do well,” he added.