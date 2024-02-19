Residents Troop Out In Numbers As Goalkeeper, Nwabali Reportedly Storm His Village In Convoy Of Cars (VIDEO)

Stanley Nwabali, Super Eagles goalkeeper, was reportedly captured in a video as he returned to his village in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nwabali, who captured Nigerian hearts with his stunning performance at the recently concluded 2023 AFCON competition, was received by village residents in a kingly manner.

A video shared by well-known blogger Tunde Ednut showed Nwabali arriving in a convoy of cars.

Locals, ecstatic to have the goalkeeper, were seen pursuing the vehicles closely.

Ednut captioned the video:

“Mwabali went back to his village in PH. He’s now a mega Super Star. Amazing!!! ⚽️

When it’s your time, it’s your time, e go be like say na only you God bless when it’s your time.”

