Seun Kuti Reacts To Yvonne Jegede Calling Out Sanwo-Olu Over ‘Mama Put’ Feeding Of Lagosians

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian singer, has responded to Yvonne Jegede’s recent address to Lagos State Governor Sanwo Olu.

Recall Yvonne Jegede had lamented over the economy as she queried Sanwo Olu on why he wanted to feed the citizens through mama put stands in Lagos.

She went on to say that instead of feeding, he should employ more people and pay them as little as the minimum wage because the industrial sector is nearly dead.

She further stated that most taxpayers have now been reduced to beggars.

On the other hand, Seun Kuti made the most of her claim that taxpayers are now reduced to street beggars.

People don’t respect beggars, he said, Indicating that citizens should be extra watchful.

Her statement reads,

“Sanwo Olu, Why feed us? Why can’t you just employ us? Get people out to start digging sewages, laying pipes underground, sweeping the streets and paying them as little as minimum wage, since the industrial sector is almost dead.

Why would you even prefer to feed your citizens “Mama Put”, @ taxpayers have been reduced to beggars. 9r.. When will someone just have mercy on us?

When will someone just feel pity for this great country?”

In her comment section, Seun Kuti wrote,

“No body respects a beggar.”