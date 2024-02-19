Stop Threatening Nigerians Criticising Your Failures – PRP Condemns Tinubu Regime

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has admonished the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to stop scaring Nigerians with sanctions.

The Party’s reaction stems from the recent threat dished by Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle, against Nigerians criticizing the economic hardship and rising insecurity in the country.

Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, PRP’s Publicity Secretary, in a press release on Sunday, noted that attempting to stifle dissenting voices are “unwarranted but also an affront to the fundamental rights of citizens to express their opinions as enshrined in the Nigerian Laws inclusive of the Nigerian Constitution as well as the democratic tenets to hold those in power accountable.”

While lamenting the harsh realities Nigerians are grappling with, Ishaq said the Minister’s statement “reveals a lack of understanding of the legitimate concerns and frustrations of the masses as well as their rights to protest which President Tinubu had for years exercised as an opposition politician.”

The statement added: “The PRP calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in their pursuit of good governance. We must remember that it is our collective responsibility to demand better governance from those who lead us.

“The Minister should not forget that the people of Nigeria are not mere subjects to be silenced or intimidated. They are hungry as a consequence of policies which they consider wrong, and their voices echo the urgent need for reversal of such policies to bring in good governance, transparency, and effective solutions to the myriad of issues facing them.

“We urge the Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle to reflect on the lessons from his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State, where his administration’s failure to address the pressing issues of the state led to his rejection by the people in the last general elections. It is crucial for public officials to understand that their actions and decisions have consequences, and they must be prepared to face the music when they fall short of the expectations of the people they serve.”

Having stated that the Party will not be cowed or silenced by threats, PRP called on Nigerians join in the quest for a better nation.