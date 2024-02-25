Tinubu Is Courageous, Don’t Blame Him For Economic Hardship — NNPP’s Founder, Aniebonam

Founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, on Saturday, emphasized the importance of patience with the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to overcome the current economic challenges.

According to him, blame games should be avoided.

In a statement issued in Lagos, he said: “Let us say this to Nigerians that we, as a people, must, at this moment, rally around the President to ensure that we overcome the avoidable travails in Nigeria.

“A great leader is he or she who can take a wrong decision in a matter of urgent importance than taking none.

“Hard decisions are being taken in Nigeria for the good of the greater numbers at the moment. The President is indeed courageous under the circumstances.”

Nigerians, he said, cannot succeed in their quest for a Nigeria of everyone’s hope under chaotic situations and disobedience to the rule of law.

He further called on the President to ensure that the information machinery of the government was deployed for adequate communication with Nigerians at the moment.

“The government must be clear and predictable as to the state of the nation, where we are, what he is doing and the projection of results and hope of the future.

“Corruption must be tackled roundly and purposefully and bringing culprits to justice no matter who is involved.

“The mantra for a new Nigeria of our hope is achievable and indeed, this is not the time anymore for blame game.

“Nigerians want a new order of purposeful leadership based on the rule of law, equity, justice to all and even for the dead.

“A constitutional-driven Nigeria is the way going forward,” he added.