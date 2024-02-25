‘Buhari Will Die Mysteriously For Killing My Mother’ — Sunday Igboho

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, in a serious accusation against former President Muhammadu Buhari, alleged that he (Buhari) caused the death of his mother and sibling.

While visiting the palace of the monarch in Igboho town, Oyo State, he also claimed that there was an attempt on his life orchestrated by the ex-President.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said, “Buhari caused problems in my life, he killed my sibling, he killed my friend and he also killed my mother.

“He’ll die mysteriously with his children. Buhari is Fulani, it’s we Yoruba people that should be careful.

“Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yorubas are not slaves to Fulanis, they can’t suppress us in our father’s land.

“Fulanis can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority not that of man.”