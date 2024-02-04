Troops Neutralised 185 Terrorists In Seven Days – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says within seven days, troops of the Nigerian Army killed 185 suspected terrorists.

Edward Buba, DHQ’s Director of Media Operations, said the troops also arrested 212 suspected criminals in various operations across the country.

According to him, 224 assorted weapons and 2,337 ammunition were recovered during the operations.

The weapons recovered, he noted, include 113 AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally fabricated guns, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 74 rounds of 9mm ammo, 23 K2 rounds ammo and 111 live cartridges.

News Agency of Nigeria quoted Buba as saying: “Others include 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items.

In the North-East , Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 45 terrorists, arrested eight Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, rescued 18 hostages and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He added that 133 terrorists comprising four adult males, 48 adult females and 81 children surrendered to troops between January 24 and 28 within the theatres of operations.

Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 65 insurgents, arrested 18 criminals and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages.

In North-Central, the DHQ spokesperson said troops of Operation Safe Haven also killed 17 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists in Mangu and Bassa LGAs of Plateau and rescued three abducted persons.

He said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed seven insurgents, arrested three violent extremists and recovered various categories of arms and ammunition in Benue state.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch during operations in Niger, Kogi and the federal capital territory (FCT) arrested 30 criminals and rescued two kidnapped hostages.

Buba said troops of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South, destroyed 51 illegal refining sites.

In the South-East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA killed 18 insurgents, arrested 36 criminals and rescued eight hostages.

Troops of Operation AWATSE in the South-West, he said, arrested 12 suspected armed robbers and cultists in Ikorodu and Ijebu Igbo Local Government Areas of Lagos and Ogun states.

“The military understands the true extent of the threat that we are facing, and it is winning the war. Countering insurgency is not a sprint but rather a marathon.

“Accordingly, troops are taking the fight to the terrorists and making strides each passing day. Much has been done, and much more is still being done to achieve peace and security across the country,” Buba added.