Two Feared Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Rivers Police Officers

Some yet to be identified gunmen, driving in a Sienna bus, reportedly fired at policemen conducting a stop and search operation in Port Harcourt, leaving one officer dead in the process.

In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the attackers fired directly at the officers without provocation.

Grace added that one of the attackers was shot and died during the gun battle.

She said: “The sad incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on February 21 when unidentified hoodlums targeted policemen from Operation Sting of the Rivers State Police Command.

“While the officers were carrying out stop and search at Eliozu flyover, they were attacked by the hoodlums traveling in a carton-coloured, glass-tinted Sienna bus.

“The vehicle’s registration number remains unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Rivers Police Arrest Three Lawyers Filing APC’s Tribunal Petitions

“The attackers, arriving from the Rumuodumaya axis, opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic loss of one Inspector who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“Undeterred, the police team responded bravely, engaged the attackers, and managed to neutralize one of them who was wearing a mask.

“Unfortunately, the others managed to escape, but potentially sustaining gunshot wounds.”