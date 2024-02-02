Unknown Gunmen Attack Palace, Kill Monarch, Abduct Wife, Others In Kwara

Some yet to be identified gunmen, on Thursday night, invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd).

This came just days after the gruesome killing of some monarchs in Ekiti state, by suspected assailants,

It was gathered that the culprits also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two other persons.

Confirming the horrible incident on Friday, the Spokeswoman of the Kwara State Police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed that the unfortunate incident happened in the late hours of Thursday.

She said: “Immediate and intensive investigations are underway to apprehend those criminals for this reprehensible act.

“We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

“Security measures in the koro community have been intensified, tactical teams are being mobilised to beef up security to ensure the safety and well-being of residents”.

Also confirming the death of the traditional ruler, in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, released at 10.42pm reads: “Kwara State governor, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq has condemned the killing of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government, HRH retd General Segun Aremu.

“The monarch was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by some unknown gunmen, who also whisked away his wife and two others.

“The governor condemned the development, which he said was reckless, shocking, and abominable.