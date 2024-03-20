All African Games: Tobi Amusan Secures Third 100m Hurdles Victory In Ghana (Photos)

The Nigerian world champion, Tobi Amusan, claimed victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the African Games in Ghana on Wednesday with an impressive time of 12.89 seconds.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mozambique’s Sidoane Fiadanantsoaso and Ashley Tinashe of Zimbabwe took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Nigerian sensational faced the scare of disqualification after she suffered a false-start during the first attempt to commence the race.

However, she was let off the hook by the officials, who issued her a yellow card instead.

The victory was Amusan’s third consecutive African Games title. The 26-year-old earlier won gold in the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville and in Rabat 2019.

Amusan continued her impressive start to the season after she set a new African women’s indoor women’s in 60-meter hurdles in February.

In the men’s 400 meters race, Chidi Okezie clocked 45.06 seconds to win the gold medal.

Samukonga Muzala of Zambia finished second with a time of 45.37 seconds, and Senegal’s Diouf Tidiane won bronze.

Team Nigeria, continue to impress fans all over the nation with impressive second position behind table leader, Egypt with 165 medals in total, including Gold, silver and bronze medals.

While Nigeria is currently having 31 gold, 22 silvers 32 bronze.( 85)