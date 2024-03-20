FG Lists 15 Persons, BDCs As Terrorism Financiers

The Federal Government has reportedly listed Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, and 14 others as terrorism financiers.

It was gathered that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in a document, reportedly listed the identity of the 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and firms.

According to PUNCH, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18, 2024, and specific individuals and entities were recommended for sanction following their involvement in terrorism financing.

The nine individuals under sanctions are

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa,

9. Umar Abdullahi

The six BDCs and firms are

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited.

11. Settings Bureau De Change Limited

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC.

READ MORE: CBN Revokes Operational Licenses Of 4,173 BDCs

The document partly reads: “The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, with the approval of the President, has thereupon designated the following individuals and entities to be listed on the Nigeria Sanctions List.

“The group is suspected of the attacks carried out around Federal Capital Territory and the South West Geographical Zone, including the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.”

“Mamu participated in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransome payments over the sum of $200,000 US in support of ISWAP terrorists for the release of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.”

“One of the individuals is the suspected attacker of the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State on June 5, 2022, and the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on July 5, 2022.”

“A member of the terrorist group Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladissudam, the group is associated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

“The subject was trained and served under Muktar Belmokhtar, aka One Eyed Out, led Al-Murabtoun Katibat of AQIM in Algeria and Mali.”