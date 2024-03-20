Mary Remmy Njoku, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, is celebrating her birthday today, March 20th, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, she asked for prayers from her supporters, noting that God had granted her another year to make her aspirations come true.

Sharing a picture of herself, she captioned,

“Pray for me fam. God has given me another year to make my dreams come true. Happy birthday Mary Nnenna Njoku”.

Her colleagues and other celebrities filled her comments area with birthday greetings.

See some comments below,

Tacha wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Love you always

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Happy birthday my love

Stan Nze wrote, “Happy birthday Mama. I pray that God empowers you with more wisdom, riches, and understanding this year

Ayo Makun wrote, “Happy birthday to our madam at the top

Yvonne Jegede wrote, “May you live long in good health and plenty of money

Esther Ene wrote, “Happy birthday sis

Mike Ezurounye wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen

SEE POST: