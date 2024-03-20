Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Popular Market In Lagos (Video)

Fire has gutted three-storey buildings and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in the Docemo area of Idumota, Lagos State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the inferno affected other buildings in the market popularly for clothes, bags and shoes.

In a statement via its official X handle, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received a distress call about the fire incident around 7:40 am, and emergency services swiftly mobilized.

It stated that upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the fire had gutted three buildings, including two two-story structures and one three-story building, adding that firefighting efforts were underway.

According to the statement issued by its Director, Margaret Adeseye, the service said that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

The service also revealed that casualties have not been confirmed at this time.

The post reads: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have been alerted to a Fire emergency at the intersection of Nanadi Azikwe and Docemo in Idumota, Lagos. At 07:41 hours, the call was received, and emergency services swiftly mobilized.

“Upon arrival at 07:58 hours, it was discovered that the fire encompassed three buildings, including two 2-storey structures and one three-storey building.

“Currently, Firefighting efforts are underway at the scene. The Fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Ilupeju and Alausa have deployed resources to mitigate the situation effectively as firefighting operations are ongoing.

“The cause of the Fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. Casualties have not been confirmed at this time.

“We urge residents to cooperate with emergency personnel and avoid the area for their safety.

“Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.”