Catholic Bishops Beg Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, has begged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore all civil remedies to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in the best interest of the South-East.

This is coming, barely 24 hours after Kanu’s bail application was rejected by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

It was gathered that the CBCN President, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, led this out during the episcopal ordination of the Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo State on Wednesday.

Most Rev. Ugorji believed that the release of Kanu will pave the way to economic prosperity and security in the south east.

READ MORE: “There’s A Conspiracy For Me To Die In DSS Custody” —Kanu Tells Court

He said: “We thank Governor Hope Uzodimma, of Imo state, for stepping up security to guarantee the safety of citizens of Imo State.

“I thank my brothers who took the risk from far and wide to attend today’s occasion despite the insecurity challenges across the country particularly in Southeast.

“Insecurity has become an issue in the Southeast. Unfortunately, the sit at home order has continue to paralysing economic and social lives in the southeast.

“There has been repeated outcry in the Southeast, business operators have loss billions of naira because of sit at home order. Many poor families are afraid to come out on Mondays.

“I appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore civil remedy in the release of Nnamdi Kanu so as to restore economic and social lives to southeast.”