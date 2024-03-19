“There’s A Conspiracy For Me To Die In DSS Custody” —Kanu Tells Court

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, pleaded to be transferred to Kuje prison.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Kanu made this known before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Speaking from the dock, shortly after his bail application was denied by the court, Kanu alleged a conspiracy to allow him to die in custody of the Department of State Service.

Recall that the IPOB leader has been in the custody of the DSS, since his extradition in June 2021, and is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony,

Kanu said: “People will come to see me; they will not allow them.

“They don’t have the medical facility. I have congestive heart failure; they are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t.

“There is a conspiracy for me to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”