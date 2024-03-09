Anthony Joshua Defeats Ngannou With Second-Round Knockout

British/ Nigerian fighter, Anthony Joshua, delivered the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The 34 year old fighter floored the UFC champion in the first round and early in the second, on Friday night.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a dazed Ngannou rose to his feet in Riyadh but was stunned by an explosive and formidable right moments later as the referee halted the contest.

READ MORE: “I’m Ready For Ngannou” – Anthony Joshua Reveals

The 37-year-old appeared to be out before he hit the canvas and required medical treatment.

However, Joshua, in a post match interview said: “I’m going back to my cage and when they let me out, I’ll fight again.

“When I saw the fight with Tyson Fury I thought ‘I want some of that’. [Ngannou] is a great champion and this doesn’t take anything away from his capabilities.

“I told him not to leave boxing. He’s two fights in and he’s fought the best.”

“In five years I won’t be fighting. Eddie Hearn and my team will shape my future.”

After securing consecutive victories in 2023 with wins over Jermaine Franklin in April and Robert Helenius with a seventh-round knockout in August, Joshua, in December, cruised to a fifth-round technical knockout win over Otto Wallin, who had been expected to be a formidable opponent, especially with his southpaw stance.

Joshua has now secured knockout wins over two fighters who took Tyson Fury the distance in Wallin and Ngannou.