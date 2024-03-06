Continue To Support Super Eagles, Peseiro Begs Nigerians

Barely few days after Jose Peseiro announced that his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, ended, the Portuguese has begged Nigerians to continue supporting the players.

Expressing his gratitude via his official X handle on Wednesday, Peseiro thanked all Nigerians and the media for their unwavering interest, support, and encouragement during his tenure.

He wrote: “I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach.

“I would like to ask all of you to always support your players.

READ MORE: Jose Peseiro Steps Down As Super Eagles Manager

“These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country. The players make sacrifices to bring you joy.

“The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former Super Eagles manager, tendered his resignation last week following the conclusion of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

He helped the country qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was staged in Ivory Coast last month when the Super Eagles went all the way to the championship game.