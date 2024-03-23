Defence Headquarters, has declared Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE) and Finland-based pro-Biafra Nation agitator, Simon Ekpa, wanted alongside 96 individuals.

These individuals encompass terrorists, insurgents, and other perpetrators of violent crimes across the nation.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, confirmed the identities and images of the wanted individuals on Friday.

The wanted persons includes individuals associated with banditry in the North West, insurgency in the North East, and violent criminal activities in the South-East and North Central regions.

In the North West, which has been plagued by banditry, 43 individuals were declared wanted, including Alhaji Shingi, Malindi Yakubu, and Boka.

The North East, terrorized by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents, has 33 wanted individuals, such as Abu Zaida and Modu Sulum.

Also, 21 insurgents and violent criminals have been identified in the South-East and North Central areas. Notable among them are Chika Edoziem, Zuma, and Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa, reacting via X to the development posted: “Enough woto woto. The Biafra government will release its own wanted list soon.”