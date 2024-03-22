World Wrestling Ranks Nigeria’s Adekuoroye No.1

Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye, has been ranked number one globally in the 57 kg category with 49000 points.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the rating, which was released on Thursday, by the United World Wrestling, disclosed that Odunayo’s performance in wrestling at the ongoing African Games in Ghana earned her the position.

It was gathered that she defeated Zineb Hassoune of Morocco by a pinfall to win gold in the 57kg at the 13th African Games.

In the second position is Anastasia Nichita of Moldova with 47200 points, while in the third place is Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan with 45000 points.

Daniel Igali, the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, said that he was elated at the wrestler’s feat, even though she had not competed as much as she would like to.

He said: “This ranking gives us added motivation to prepare adequately for the Olympics.”

“We came with 15 athletes, won 9 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. We had 10 women, won 9 gold and 1 silver in the female style.

“We are now getting ready for the 2024 Oceania/Africa Olympic qualifiers, which start on March 22, Greco Roman on the 22nd, female wrestling on the 23rd, and freestyle on the 24th. Our goal is to qualify for about five or six slots.”