African Games: Ese Brume Wins Long Jump Gold Medal

Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume, won gold medal in the women’s long jump event of the African Games, jumping a record 6.92 meters to defend her title in Accra, the Ghanaian capital on Thursday night.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Brume, also won the title in 2019 in the Moroccan city of Rabat and continued her fine form five years later in Ghana.

Brume’s victory last night, has also seen her booked her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal she won last time out at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

However, with this win, she became the second Nigerian Long Jumper in African Games history to successfully defend a Long Jump title.

Modupe Oshikoya achieved this feat in 1973 and 1978.

Meanwhile, the long jump was not the only event Nigeria excelled at on Thursday.

In the discus throw, Obiageri Amachi struck gold, getting a personal best of 58.93m on her final throw.

Her compatriot Chioma Onyekwere was the silver medalist.