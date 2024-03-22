What To Do If Your Wife Is Not Submissive to You – Mike Bamiloye Reveals

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, a popular filmmaker and pastor, has advised husbands on the best course of action to follow if their wives are not submissive.

He spoke in a lengthy post on his Instagram page.

According to him, when a woman decides to be arrogant, proud, and unsubmissive to her husband, she is breaking the Lord’s commandment to respect and obey her spouse.

He argued that a woman who lives in continual disobedience to God’s rules, no matter how spiritual she appears to others, cannot enter heaven.

He advised men to continue to hold on to the Lord, stating that he has seen ladies entirely converted and highly obedient to the man, as well as being helpful in his ministry.

He also advised men to continue praying for their spouses, loving them, and fulfilling their own spiritual obligations as Godly men.

Bamiloye said: “When a woman chooses to be arrogant, proud, and unsubmissive to her husband, she has broken the commandment of the Lord, which demanded from her to respect her husband and be submissive to him, as the Head, just as the Church does to Christ.

“When a woman chooses to punish a man by denying him access to her body, when the Bible says a wife should not do so in I Corinthians 7, she has broken the Commandment of the Lord and sinned against God.

“When a woman is trying to be the head of the home when God says it is the spiritual role of the man, but trying to take over the control of the home, demanding that whatever she says must be done, turning the husband into a puppet; such woman has flagrantly discarded the law of the Most High God by disrespecting and dishonouring her husband.

“Now, when a woman lives like this, be on the Lord’s side. Such is definitely working for the devil, no matter how dedicated she may be to the service of the Lord. Even some Pastors’ wives are in this category. They believe their husbands are hooked and caged; they believe the man would never do anything to tarnish the name of the Lord or allow any scandal to their long-term ministry, SO HE DARE NOT CRY OUT, therefore, they maltreat the men at home and call the shot at home while the man calls the shot in the church. Some ministers of God are crying inside their hearts while they smile at their church congregations.

“There is no way a woman who lives in perpetual disobedience to the laws of god can make heaven, however spiritual she may look before people.

“What is my last word to the men who are in the cage of contentious women, keep holding on to the Lord. I have seen such women becoming completely transformed and highly submissive to the man and becoming helpful in his ministry. I have seen such woman becoming a royal gem in the hand of her husband, after a long time of struggles in a contentious marriage. God can do it. Let the woman become your prayer point. Keep loving her. Keep playing your own spiritual roles of a Godly man: love her, cherish and honour her, and keep praying for her. So that you don’t lose your soul. May the Lord heal such a marriage.”