AFCON Fallout: “Social Media Abuse Don’t Move Me” – Iwobi

Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi has revealed that he was unmoved by the online abuse he suffered after Nigeria lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Ivory Coast.

Recall that the Fulham midfielder was targeted on social media, leading him to remove all of his previous Instagram posts as he was singled out for criticism following the 2-1 loss to the hosts in February.

Iwobi made this known in on his new Project 17 podcast, on Thursday.

He said: “The whole competition I didn’t see it,”

“I remember in a press conference they said, ‘Where is the creativity?’ and I had to address the role I was given and I said I am the kind of guy who will listen to my coach and try to do the job I’m told to do.”

“It is what it is, it is not the first time. The first AFCON where I got sent off it happened, at Arsenal it constantly happened, at Everton when I signed for two years it happened, that is football. I would rather be off social media, I don’t want to see that and I don’t care”, he said.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Iwobi is now back on Instagram and posts the occasional message on X and, while he condemns cyberbullying, he maintains he has not let it impact his life.