“Don’t Leave Boxing” – Anthony Joshua Advises Ngannou After Knockout (Video)

Renowned British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, has encouraged Francis Ngannou not to leave boxing after knocking him out in their match.
Recall that Joshua knocked out Ngannou with a devastating second-round finish to shatter any prospect of a sensational upset and continue his journey towards becoming a three-time world champion on Friday.
READ MORE: Anthony Joshua Defeats Ngannou With Second-Round Knockout
After the fight, a video of Joshua telling Ngannou that he is an inspiration, and advising him not to leave boxing was shared on X (Formerly Twitter).
Joshua said: “You are an inspiration, Don’t leave boxing again.”
Ngannou replied: “No I will not.” Joshua continued, “Don’t leave boxing do it, don’t leave boxing.”
Joshua took the microphone and delivered another heartfelt word in the ring.
He said: “I just gonna do my best every time and go home. Nothing changes for me.”
“Don’t leave boxing”
Anthony Joshua encourages Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/6o0QooQDzZ
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 9, 2024