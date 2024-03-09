“Don’t Leave Boxing” – Anthony Joshua Advises Ngannou After Knockout (Video)

Renowned British-Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, has encouraged Francis Ngannou not to leave boxing after knocking him out in their match.

Recall that Joshua knocked out Ngannou with a devastating second-round finish to shatter any prospect of a sensational upset and continue his journey towards becoming a three-time world champion on Friday.

After the fight, a video of Joshua telling Ngannou that he is an inspiration, and advising him not to leave boxing was shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

Joshua said: “You are an inspiration, Don’t leave boxing again.”

Ngannou replied: “No I will not.” Joshua continued, “Don’t leave boxing do it, don’t leave boxing.”

Joshua took the microphone and delivered another heartfelt word in the ring.

He said: “I just gonna do my best every time and go home. Nothing changes for me.”