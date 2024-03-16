Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has posited that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) cannot put an end to corruption in Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking at a men symposium in Abuja on Friday.

According to the cleric, the antidote to corruption in Nigeria is when the sons of God start manifesting righteousness.

Bakare insisted that setting up committees to investigate corruption by corrupt individuals who cannot execute it is a waste of time.

His words: “There are many theories about how to end corruption in Nigeria, EFCC can’t do it; ICPC can’t fix it.

“The antidote to corruption is only one thing, the manifestation of the sons of God under righteous authority.

“Setting up committees to investigate corruption by corrupt individuals, who cannot execute it, is a waste of time.”

He further called for a return to God’s original purpose across various spheres of influence, including family, businesses, and national governance.