Guide To Link Your NIN, BVN To Your Bank Account

Banks in the country have started taking into effect the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria for their customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to their bank account(s).

The apex bank had given the directive in a circular on December 1, 2023, that banks should place restrictions on all Tier 1 bank accounts without BVN.

While some banks indicated February 29, 2024, as the deadline, some banks were silent about any deadline.

The National Identification Number (NIN) consists of 11 non-intelligible numbers randomly chosen and assigned to an individual after completing enrollment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Bank Verification Number (BVN) is a biometric technology with secure unique identifier to analyze human characteristics as an enhanced form of authentication for real-time security processes.

To link your BVN or NIN to your bank account, you can use one of the following methods

Link BVN, NIN to bank account via SMS

Simply text BVN/NIN, your account number, and BVN/NIN number to the number/code provided by your service provider or bank.

Link BVN, NIN to bank account via Internet Banking

Log in to the internet banking platform of your bank, select the BVN/NIN option, click on new request, enter your BVN/NIN, select the bank where your BVN/NIN was issued, answer the secret questions and follow the instructions.

Email Request

Send an email request to your account officer.

Visit Your Bank

Visit your nearest bank branch.

Bankground:

The maximum daily transaction limit for a Tier account is N50,000 while the maximum account balance is N300,000.

According to the circular, titled, ‘TIER-1 WALLETS AND ACCOUNTS: MANDATORY USE OF BANK VERIFICATION NUMBER (BVN) OR NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (NIN), the CBN said: “As part of its effort in promoting financial system stability, it becomes necessary to strengthen the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures in financial institutions under the purview of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Accordingly, the CBN hereby issues an amendment to Section 1.5.3 of the Regulatory Framework for Bank Verification Number (BVN) Operations and Watch-List for the Nigerian Banking Industry (The Guidelines).

In this regard: It is mandatory for ALL Tier-1 bank accounts and wallets for individuals to have BVN and/or NIN

“It remains mandatory for Tiers 2 & 3 accounts and wallets for Individual accounts to have BVN and NIN;

“The process for account opening shall commence by electronically retrieving BVN or NIN related information from the NIBSS’ BVN or NIMC’s NIN databases and for same to become the primary information for onboarding of new customers, and all existing customer accounts/wallets for individuals with validated BVN shall be profiled in the NIBSS’’ ICAD immediately and within 24hrs of opening accounts/wallets.