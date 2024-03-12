Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tinubu, has reacted to a recent threat by a cleric in Bauchi State, wishing her dead.

Few weeks ago, the unidentified Islamic cleric declared that Nigeria’s First Lady deserved to die for her Christian faith, while describing the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought Tinubu to power as a scam.

However, undeterred by the threat, the First Lady said that, at 64 years of age, she shouldn’t fear death.

She disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu, before commissioning some projects in the State on Tuesday.

“I want to thank His Excellency (Bauchi Governor); he keeps assuring me that I am safe in Bauchi, but I want to say that I am too old to be afraid. If God has granted me over 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t fear death.

“I thank God that you encouraged me to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and this is the time for us to unite more than ever before,” she said.

Reacting, Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, who accompanied the First Lady to the Emir’s Palace, condemned the recent death threats made against her, labeling it a “national embarrassment.”

He said: “Your Excellency, you have distinguished yourself not only as a Distinguished Senator but, as a politician that has opened the new frontier of politics and politicking.

“Your renewed hope is being given as hope because you have set aside all the differences of politics and partisanship.

“And of course, I am aware of some of the challenges and threats to your life and person by somebody from this State. I was so disappointed and frustrated, but you made my day as a courageous Mother, you decided to come to Bauchi.

“Your Royal Highness, this distinguished Lady has shown that Nigeria is really working and that Nigeria is one and nobody can play politics with our lives. We are very grateful, your life is more important to us than our own lives, nothing will happen to you.

“And that renegade, we will deal with him and Allah deal with him, by the grace of God. On behalf of their Royal Highnesses and the people of Bauchi State, we apologize for that national embarrassment, it will not happen again.”