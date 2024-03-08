I’m Not Certified But Ready To Work – Enyeama

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has announced his readiness to work as a trainer for the national team but made it clear that he is yet to be certified.

The ex-Enyimba International shot-stopper retired from the national team after helping the team to the 2013 African Cup of Nations title in South Africa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Super Eagles had recently encountered a goalkeeping crisis before the 2023 African Cup of Nations but the emergency of Stanley Nwabali, reducd the tension.

However, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF is already working to put together a new technical crew for the Super Eagles following the departure of Jose Peseiro.

Enyeama told Lagos Talk radio, on Thursday, that he is prepared to serve the national team again despite not being a certified trainer.

He said: “Becoming a goalkeeper coach, first of all, I’m not yet certified.

“If they want me to be like Zidane, who was not yet certified, but Real Madrid had faith in him, it can happen.

“I don’t have a problem if they wake up tomorrow and say, Vincent, come and be part of the setup, I will gladly do it.

“I can never say no to my country, I have always said that.

“I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first.”