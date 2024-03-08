Bishop Sam Owusu Apologizes To Nigerians Following His Criticism Of Countrymen For Attending Pastor Jerry Eze Crusade

Ghanaian Bishop, Sam Owusu has issued a public apology to Nigerians after criticising his countrymen for attending a crusade led by a visiting Nigerian pastor.

Recall Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze held a conference in Ghana which reportedly attracted over 60,000 worshippers in attendance.

However, Owusu, in a viral clip on social media, chided his church members and his countrymen for attending the conference.

Owusu is the Senior Pastor of the Pottersville church, East Legon Hills, Accra, Ghana.

He shared concerns about Ghanaians labelling their pastors as fake but supporting the ministries of Nigerian pastors.

In a surprising turn of events, Bishop Owusu publicly issued a heartfelt apology to Nigerians and body of Christ.

He noted it wasn’t his intention to create tribalism and divisions between the body of Christ and that it came out of order.

Owusu stated he has been blessed by Nigerian churches many times and he has also rendered a lot of blessing and opportunity to Nigerians.

READ MORE: Ghanaian Bishop Slams Countrymen For Idolising Nigerian Clergymen, Cites Pastor Jerry Eze’s Crusade In Their Country

In his words,

“I want to specially bring a word of apology to my fellow Nigerians and my brothers and friends in Nigeria, men of God in Nigeria who have felt offended through my message that was circulating around the world it wasn’t my intention to create tribalism and division within the body of Christ it came out of order and I want to apologise to my friends that is around the world especially my brothers in Nigeria, I have been blessed by Nigerian church many times and likewise myself I’ve rendered a lot of opportunities and blessings to a lot of Nigerians I have no intentions and mentality to destroy the kind of services I’ve received many years ago it came out of order and I condemn that kind of act”

SEE VIDEO: