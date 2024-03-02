“No Plans To Pay” – Binance Reacts To Alleged $10 Billion Fine From FG

Popular cryptocurrency giant, Binance Holdings Ltd, has debunked a viral report claiming that it has been fined $10 billion by the Nigerian government.

Recall that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier said that the the Federal Government, imposed a total sum of $10 billion fine on the crypto company, due to its illegal operations, which contributed to the devaluation of naira.

However, in an interview with the BBC on Friday, Onanuga disclosed that the fine was part of the attempt to salvage the value of the naira.

Binance in reaction to Onanuga’s statement, in a chat with Peoples Gazette, said that the company discussed ways to resolve issues with the Nigerian government but did not discuss any fine.

READ MORE: FG May Fine Binance $10bn For Illegal Transactions – Onanuga

The official said: “We recently discussed ways to resolve issues with Nigeria, but we did not hear any demand for $10 billion.

“Our aim is to chart a good relationship with the government and the people of Nigeria. We want to see our services restored in Nigeria very soon, but we have no intention of paying fines for personnel or services.”