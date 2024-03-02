Three Killed As ISWAP Fighters Attack Farmers In Borno, Hijack 50 Bicycles

No less than three persons were victims of death in multiple attacks by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters (ISWAP) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to reports, two vigilante members also lost their lives to landmines during clearance operation by troops around the western part of Damboa on Thursday.

A security source told Daily Trust Saturday, the civilians who were riding motorcycles mistakenly stepped on improvised explosive devices, which instantly killed two people.

He added that dead bodies were brought to Damboa town yesterday morning for Islamic funeral rites.

“We lost two civilians who supported us during clearance operation as a result of a landmine planted by ISWAP fighters to truncate operations in Damboa Council Area,” the source said.

ISWAP fighters, report reveals, have been terrorising farmers since Monday.

It was also learnt that the outlawed group had forcefully taken away more than 50 bicycles from farmers in the last five days.

“This week alone, farmers have lost about 57 bicycles to ISWAP fighters who attacked them on a daily basis on their farmlands. They threatened to kill them if they refused to surrender their bicycles.

“They collected all our money, phones and water,” one of the victims said.