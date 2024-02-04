Borno: ISWAP Terrorists Kill Four Officers In Police Quarters Attack

Not less than four policemen were killed, on Saturday, in a gunfire with suspected Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Gajiram, Borno State.

The incident was said to have happened around 1am.

Counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad Zagazola Makama, gathered from sources that the terrorists disguised themselves into the town at about 11am on Friday.

The ISWAP terrorists were said to have gone straight to the police quarters in Gajiram town and opened fire killing four policemen.

The sources also said mobile policemen at the police quarters engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun battle which prevented the assailant from burning down the quarters.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Military Eliminates ISWAP Leader, Ba’a Shuwa

According to the publication, troops from Operation Hadin Kai of Gajiram, a military intervention in the northeast, responded to the scene.

However, by the time they arrived, the terrorists had already fled.

Gajiram which located approximately 73 kilometres from the volatile State capital, Maiduguri, has been a frequent target for extremist attacks.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army had recently killed 11 fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno.

The troops also destroyed 25 camps of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and Timbuktu Triangle in Borno.