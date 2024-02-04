Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom On Wife Of Murdered Kwara Monarch

Gunmen, who killed Oba Segun Aremu, Olukoro of Koro-Ekiti in Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, have demanded N100m ransom for the release of the deceased’s wife and another victim who were captured on Thursday.

Reports disclose that suspected kidnappers reached out to the family of the late monarch through a beer parlour operator in the community.

As stated by Leadership, the abductors got the telephone number of the beer parlour operator from his female staff, who was also kidnapped on the same day.

The LG Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), Kayode Bayode, confirmed that the kidnappers had placed N100m ransom on the late monarch’s wife and one other kidnap victim.

“Yes, they have contacted the family demanding for N100m ransom before they will release them. But we are still on the issue for now. That is all I can say for now. Though there is still panic in the community, the heavy presence of security has helped to calm the situation,” Bayode stated.