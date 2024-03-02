Igboho Should Be Arrested For Threatening Fulani Cattle Breeders — Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, a prominent Yoruba Nation agitator in the South West.

The call is in response to a recent video where Igboho was seen demanding the expulsion of all Fulani cattle breeders from Yoruba land.

Igboho vehemently asserted his intention to drive out Fulani herders from the South West, citing grievances and escalating tensions between ethnic groups in the region.

Reacting via a Friday press release, MACBAN’s National President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, noted that Igboho’s bold proclamation sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift reactions from various quarters.

READ ALSO: ‘We Won’t Wait For Anyone To Pursue Killer Herdsmen Who Killed Our Monarchs’ — Sunday Igboho

“We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sunday Igboho for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted.”

The MACBAN emphasised the need for law and order, denouncing any form of vigilantism or ethnic profiling, stressing that individuals should be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.